Red Raiders wrap up Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate

The No. 13 Texas Tech men’s golf team sent three Red Raiders to the Herb Wimberly Intercollegiate on Oct. 16 and 17, and took home a pair of individual top-25 finishes.

Junior newcomer Adam Blomme led the way on the par-71 NMSU Golf Course, going 72-69-68 for a three day total of 209 (-4), which was good enough to tie for fourth overall.

Blomme was one of just six players out of the 78 competitors to finish under par.

Wes Artac tied for 23rd after battling back from an opening-round 77 with a 70 in round two, and an even-par 71 in the final round. He finished at 5-over for the tournament.

Robert Rickard (+21) rounded out the Red Raider scoring in a tie for 71st.

The Red Raiders will wrap up the fall slate Oct. 22-24 at the Tavistock Collegiate Invitational, which will be held in Orlando, Fla.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.