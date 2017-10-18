Barker, Arvidsson begin begin stage II of LPGA q-school Thursday

Texas Tech senior golfer Gabby Barker and alumnae Elin Arvidsson will begin the second stage of LPGA qualifying school Thursday with the first of 72 holes at the Plantation Golf and Country Club in Venice, Florida.

Barker and Arvidsson are two of 190 players in the field this weekend who are looking to advance to the third and final stage of qualifying, which will be held Nov. 29-Dec. 3 at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Florida. The field will play 18 holes each day leading up to Sunday’s final round.

The duo will need to finish among the top 80 players (includes ties) to advance to the third stage of qualifying where the top finishers will receive LPGA memberships. Both players will earn Symetra Tour status by completing all four rounds this weekend.

Barker previously advanced past the first state of qualifying in late August when she tied for 48th place over four rounds at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California. Barker, who is playing as an amateur, finished 1-under-par for the tournament thanks in part to shooting a combined 5-under over the final 36 holes.

This is the first attempt at LPGA qualifying for Barker, who will miss Tech’s next tournament at the Maryb S. Kauth Invitational. That tournament begins this Sunday at the Briggs Ranch Golf Club in San Antonio.

Arvidsson, meanwhile, was an exempt entry into the second stage due to her top-150 ranking currently on the Symetra Tour. Arvidsson achieved likely one of the top highlights of her golf career earlier this summer when she played in the U.S. Women’s Open. She qualified for the first major event of her career out of a sectional in June.

