Lubbock expert still expects 'very good' cotton harvest this year

By Ashley Brown, Reporter
Connect
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock economy is doing well, in part because of good news for cotton farmers.

The weather has not been great for cotton farmers this year but they still expect to see a decent harvest.

Robert Lacy, President of PYCO industries, discussed the cool temperatures and wetweather that made it hard for farmers in 2017.

Although the weather put a damper on things, he still expects local farmers to have a profitable year.

"Our cotton crop had the potential to be great and now its only going to be good, very good. It's going to be a good crop still. We still have a lot of acres out there. Our yield is going to be a little lower because the weather factors we had in the last couple of months, with the rain and the cool weather, but we're still going to have a good crop," Lacy said.

Lacy says they still need warm and dry weather to have a better crop than what is anticipated right now.

Harvest is just beginning in some places with the activity picking up more next week.

He says we will see cotton gin into March and even April in some places.

Lacy says they are still working to get cotton on the farm bill for 2018.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

