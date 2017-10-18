Rain chances back in the forecast Thursday afternoon - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Rain chances back in the forecast Thursday afternoon

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

As clouds continue to flow into West Texas, rain chances will be increasing for the region.

However, rainfall amounts are not expected to be heavy and the coverage will not be widespread.

The western South Plains will see the best potential for showers between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

Those rain chances will start dropping just in time for the weekend with a chance of isolated showers Saturday and possibly some storms along a cold front Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Between the clouds and increasing moisture daytime temps will fall back to the 70s to close out the week and make a brief jump back to the low 80s on Saturday. The by Sunday morning strong northerly winds will knock temps back to the 60s and low 70s on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday mornings could drop to the mid to upper 30s over the central and northern South Plains.

