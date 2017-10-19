Accident investigators called to motorcycle crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Accident investigators called to motorcycle crash

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Accident investigators were called to a motorcycle crash that happened just before 10 a.m. this morning in the 6000 block of Avenue A, where Slaton Road and I-27 meet.

Officials say the motorcycle crashed into the guardrail.

The motorcyclist has not been identified, but has serious injuries.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • US tourist fears he was hit in Cuba, years before diplomats

    US tourist fears he was hit in Cuba, years before diplomats

    Thursday, October 19 2017 6:11 AM EDT2017-10-19 10:11:36 GMT
    Thursday, October 19 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-10-19 17:02:37 GMT

    Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...

    Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationship.

  • Widow of workplace shooting victim says he feared co-worker

    Widow of workplace shooting victim says he feared co-worker

    Thursday, October 19 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-10-19 07:41:36 GMT
    Thursday, October 19 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-10-19 17:02:22 GMT

    The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.

    The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.

  • Trump's health subsidy shutdown could lead to free insurance

    Trump's health subsidy shutdown could lead to free insurance

    Thursday, October 19 2017 4:51 AM EDT2017-10-19 08:51:37 GMT
    Thursday, October 19 2017 1:02 PM EDT2017-10-19 17:02:09 GMT

    It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.

    It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.

    •   
Powered by Frankly