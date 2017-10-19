Accident investigators called to motorcycle crash

Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationship.
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.
Twitter vowed to crack down further on hate speech and sexual harassment on its platform, days after CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet-storm that the company was "still" not doing enough to protect its users.
Accident investigators were called to a motorcycle crash that happened just before 10 a.m. this morning in the 6000 block of Avenue A, where Slaton Road and I-27 meet.
