Accident investigators called to motorcycle crash, identify driver

Accident investigators were called to a motorcycle crash that happened just before 10 a.m. this morning in the 6000 block of Avenue A, where Slaton Road and I-27 meet.

Officials say the motorcycle crashed into the guardrail.

Accident Investigators were called to the scene. Through their investigation, they were able to determine the motorcycle was traveling southwest on Avenue A, when the driver tried to make a turn and struck the concrete barrier on the south side of the west bound access road. The driver was then thrown from the motorcycle and down the concrete embankment on the other side of the concrete barrier.

The driver, now identified as 33-year-old Leif Hastey, was transported to UMC by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

