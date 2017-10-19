City of Lubbock Health Department offers drive-up flu shot clinic

The City of Lubbock Health Department is hosting a drive-up flu clinic on Saturday October 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Health Department located at 806 18th Street. Participants can get their flu shot right from their car by pulling into one of the marked parking spaces. Participants also have the option of coming into the building for their vaccination.

No appointments are necessary for this event. The cost of the flu vaccine is $20, regardless of whether or not you have health insurance. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Flu vaccine is available to anyone 6 months of age or older. To ensure safety, children will only be vaccinated in the health department building and must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Flu vaccines provide annual protection and flu strains change regularly, so it is important to get a flu shot every year. Everyone is encouraged to get their flu shot. If you can’t make this event a second clinic will be held on November 18, 2017.

