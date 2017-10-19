Texas Tech men's basketball tabbed 7th in Big 12 preseason poll - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Texas Tech men's basketball tabbed 7th in Big 12 preseason poll

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Source: Texas Tech University Source: Texas Tech University
IRVING, TX (KCBD) -

The Texas Tech men’s basketball team was selected to finish seventh in the coaches preseason poll announced Thursday by the Big 12 office.

The Red Raiders return their top four scorers from league play from a season ago headed by Keenan Evans and Zach Smith who were named All-Big 12 Preseason last week. The duo joined Jarrius Jackson and Martin Zeno in 2005-06 along with John Roberson and Mike Singletary in 2010-11 as the only pair of Texas Tech teammates to garner All-Big 12 Preseason awards.

Kansas was the unanimous choice to win its 14th consecutive Big 12 regular season championship. The Big 12 has been the No. 1 rated RPI conference in the nation during three of the last four seasons. The Jayhawks were followed by West Virginia, TCU, Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma ahead of the Red Raiders in the poll.

The Red Raiders take on Angelo State in an exhibition game on Friday, November 3rd before squaring off with South Alabama on Friday, November 10th to start the regular season.  

