Tech volleyball falls to No. 3 Texas, 3-0

Texas Tech volleyball opened its toughest stretch of the year with a hard-fought 3-0 loss to No. 3 Texas Wednesday night in front of a stellar crowd of 1,614 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Playing in front of the largest home audience since 2002, the Red Raiders (13-7, 2-5) held the upper hand late in the first set before the Longhorns (15-2, 7-0) rallied to take the frame and rode their momentum to a 27-25, 25-12, 25-18 victory.

“In the first set, I felt like we played really good ball,” head coach Tony Graystone said. “We were up 24 -21, and that’s a set we’ve got to close out. We let them off the hook there for sure, and they made some good plays to steal it. Second and third set, it was just a different match, so I’d like to have seen us respond better. I’d like to have seen what would have happened if we had taken that first set the way we should have.”

