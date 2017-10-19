Smith lands on Karl Malone Award Watch List - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Smith lands on Karl Malone Award Watch List

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech's Zach Smith  made program history on Thursday when he was named as one of 20 players on the prestigious Karl Malone Award Watch List.

Smith is the first Texas Tech player to be recognized by either of the five preseason watch lists for honors presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. The list includes the Bob Cousy, Jerry West, Julius Erving, Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar awards.  

Smith was recently the first Red Raider since former All-American Jarrius Jackson in 2006-07 to be listed among the five-person All-Big 12 Preseason Team. He registered 12.1 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 assists per game last season and heads into his senior season 110 points away from reaching 1,000 for his career.

Smith has been a force on the defense end and is only player in Tech history to secure 40-plus blocks during his freshman, sophomore and junior seasons. Only former All-American Rick Bullock has had three seasons of at least 40 or more block in three seasons. The Plano native is 27 blocks shy of Tony Battie’s program record.

