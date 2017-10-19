City of Lubbock open houses for public improvement projects

Provided by City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock will host a series of open houses to discuss the Public Safety Improvements Project. This project aligns with the City’s overall goal of decentralizing police operations, and includes the construction of a new police headquarters, three police substations, a police property room, and municipal court.

Attendees will learn about the project and the community policing philosophy. Information stations will be set up to have conversations about project goals, costs, and more.

Open houses will be held on:



• Monday, October 30

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Heritage Middle School

6110 73rd Street

• Monday, November 6

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Mae Simmons Senior Center

2004 Oak Avenue

• Tuesday, November 7

4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lubbock Police Department

916 Texas Avenue

In addition to project and community policing information, the open house at the Lubbock Police Department will include tours of the facility. All community members are invited and encouraged to attend the open houses.