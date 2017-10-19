City of Lubbock open houses for public improvement projects

Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their...
Chris Allen's mysterious illness on a private 2014 visit to Havana illustrates how profoundly damaging the Cuba mystery has been for two long-estranged neighbors that only recently sought to patch up their relationship.
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.