Lubbock Taste Tour to raise money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

The Lubbock Taste Tour is returning to the South Plains for the 5th year to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

This year's event will take place at the Stone Creek Special Events Center on Friday, October 20 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Savor cuisine presented at festive tasting stations, where the area's trendiest chefs prepare their specialties.

Sip great wines from international and domestic wineries.

In addition to food and wine pairings, guests will be treated to a wine pull, a large silent and live auction and live music.

The money raised from this event will go to Cystic Fibrosis research, care and education.

Cystic Fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that causes persistent lung infections and limits the ability to breathe over time.

More than 300,000 people are living with cystic fibrosis in the United States.

Tickets to the event can be purchased at the door for $50 ($25 is tax deductible).

Tickets include a souvenir wine glass, live entertainment and food and beverage tastings.

For more information, contact Charles Colmark, Development Director of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at 469-729-5687.

