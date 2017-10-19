LPD VIDEO: Searching for suspects in Target hit & run accident

Lubbock Accident Investigators are asking for public help as they try to identify a vehicle from a hit and run that happened in the Target parking lot near Marsha Sharp Freeway back on Oct. 4.

The video shows a truck continuing to drive after it hits an SUV.

If you have any information about this accident, police ask that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

