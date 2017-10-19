Governor Greg Abbott Administers the Oath of Office to Justice Judy Parker

Provided by High Plains Research

Seventh Court of Appeals Justice Judy Parker was administered the Oath of Office by Governor Greg Abbott today at a ceremony in Austin. Governor Abbott appointed Parker to the appellate bench in August.

"I am honored to have been appointed by Governor Abbott, and am humbled by his confidence in me," said Parker.

Justice Parker was formerly judge of the County Court at Law #3 for Lubbock County. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, president of the Texas Tech Law School Inn of Court and a past president for the Lubbock Area Bar Association. She received a Bachelor of Arts from Angelo State University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech School of Law.

Justice Parker will seek a full six year term to the Court in 2018, which hears appeals from 46 counties in the Texas Panhandle and South Plains.