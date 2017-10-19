28 schools remain in the Battle of the Bands

We started with 40 area high school bands battling for your votes at kcbd.com and after this week's results, just 28 are left to face the music.
This year’s homecoming theme is “Tales of Texas Tech: Published 1923” and will offer several events for students and the Lubbock community. Red Raiders are gearing up to celebrate homecoming week. This year’s homecoming will kick off Monday (Oct. 16) and end Oct. 21 with the football game against Iowa State at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Texas Tech's Zach Smith made program history on Thursday when he was named as one of 20 players on the prestigious Karl Malone Award Watch List. Smith is the first Texas Tech player to be recognized by either of the five preseason watch lists for honors presented by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.
Texas Tech volleyball opened its toughest stretch of the year with a hard-fought 3-0 loss to No. 3 Texas Wednesday night in front of a stellar crowd of 1,614 at United Supermarkets Arena. Playing in front of the largest home audience since 2002, the Red Raiders (13-7, 2-5) held the upper hand late in the first set before the Longhorns (15-2, 7-0) rallied to take the frame and rode their momentum to a 27-25, 25-12, 25-18 victory.
The Texas Tech men’s basketball team was selected to finish seventh in the coaches preseason poll announced Thursday by the Big 12 office. The Red Raiders return their top four scorers from league play from a season ago headed by Keenan Evans and Zach Smith who were named All-Big 12 Preseason last week.
