28 schools remain in the Battle of the Bands

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Battle of the Bands Bracket, Week 3 (Source: KCBD Bracket) Battle of the Bands Bracket, Week 3 (Source: KCBD Bracket)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

We started with 40 area high school bands battling for your votes at kcbd.com and after this week's results, just 28 are left to face the music.

Here are this past week's results from kcbd.com:

Winning by just 148 votes, Olton gets 43% to edge out Littlefield with 42% and Shallowater with 15%

Nazareth tops Denver City 61% to 39%

Lamesa advances to the Sweet music 16 eliminating Sundown with 68% of the vote

Levelland moves on with 46% to move past SpringLake-Earth and Coronado.

Olton, Nazareth, Lamesa and Levelland need to submit a video of their band (2-5 minutes long) for the 2nd round of voting in a few weeks.

Here's who's up for the vote now at kcbd.com:

Slaton vs. Floydada vs. Roosevelt
Abernathy faces Seagraves
Brownfield meets Morton
New Deal takes on Plains and Idalou

1 vote per minute per email is allowed at kcbd.com. Voting is open until 3pm next Thursday and I'll have the results Thursday at 6.

In the end, the winning school will get $3000.

The Battle of the Bands is brought to you by Sonic and South Plains College.

You can see a current bracket, the official rules, and vote at the official Battle of the Bands website here.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

