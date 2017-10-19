Chancellor Duncan talks about road forward after Texas Tech shooting

Live video from KCBD News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KCBD News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

For the first time since the shooting death of Officer Floyd East Jr., Texas Tech Chancellor Robert Duncan sat down with us to discuss the events of the past 10 days.

Duncan discussed campus safety and the DPS review process that the university police department is undergoing in the aftermath of the Oct. 9 shooting.

"First thing you hear is that an officer is down or slain and then, of course, the sadness sets in immediately. And then you worry about the students and faculty. There was a period of time where the suspect wasn't in custody," Chancellor Duncan said.

We asked why it took about 30 minutes to get the alert out to the campus.

"That's part of the review process, that's why we've assigned it to the Texas Department of Public Safety."

Then we asked about the safety of the students on campus now.

"This is an anomalous situation. I don't think this reflects at all on what we do here at Texas Tech and the safety of our students and faculty and staff. I've always had a high level of confidence in the DPS, LPD, TTPD, they're trained well, and I have a lot of confidence that they're going to be safe like they always have been."

Then we asked him about the procedural changes that are to come.

"I can't comment on that right now, so as those facts turn out we'll talk more about what processes are working, and which need some improvement."

While we don't know what "exact" changes we can expect to see, we know that a review is in the process to make them in hopes of keeping Texas Tech and the Red Raider family safe.

