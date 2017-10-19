LPD: 9 arrests made in Lubbock as part of prostitution, sex traf - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LPD: 9 arrests made in Lubbock as part of prostitution, sex trafficking operation

(Source: LPD) (Source: LPD)

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

The Lubbock Police Department Special Operations Division, in conjunction with our local FBI counterparts, participated in Operation Cross Country on Thursday, October 12th, and Friday, October 13th 2017.

Operation Cross Country is an effort to focus on recovering underage victims of prostitution and sex trafficking.

A total of nine arrests were made here in Lubbock during this operation.

  • Sebrena Garcia – Prostitution
  • Shebrodrick Holloman – Warrant, Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant
  • Chrystal Varela – Prostitution
  • Sosha Lane – Prostitution
  • Esmerejildo Balderas – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
  • Tesly Garcia – Warrant
  • Jazmine Soliz – Prostitution
  • Brittany Pena – Prostitution
  • Latricia Alonzo – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Members of our Special Operations Division are in the middle of on-going investigations regarding these cases and any further information cannot be released at this time.

