LPD: 9 arrests made in Lubbock as part of prostitution, sex trafficking operation

Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.
Senate Republicans seem to be on cruise control to pass a $4 trillion budget plan that shelves GOP deficit concerns in favor of the party's drive to cut taxes.
It would have the unintended consequence of making basic health insurance available to more people for free and making upper-tier plans more affordable.
In his decision last week, Trump derided the $7 billion in subsidies as bailouts to insurers and indicated he was trying to pressure Democrats into negotiating an Obamacare repeal.
