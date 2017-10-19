Hockley County authorities searching for suspect after Levelland standoff

Levelland police and Hockley County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect after a standoff in the area of Lee Street and Avenue T.

Authorities tell us the standoff started over a domestic dispute. Police were trying to make contact with a man who was in the house. They believe he may have fled the home on foot.

They cannot confirm if the suspect is armed. The search continues as of Thursday night.

