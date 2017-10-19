Hockley County authorities searching for suspect after Levelland - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Hockley County authorities searching for suspect after Levelland standoff

Standoff in Levelland Thursday night (Source: Levi Mills, Facebook) Standoff in Levelland Thursday night (Source: Levi Mills, Facebook)
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

Levelland police and Hockley County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect after a standoff in the area of Lee Street and Avenue T.

Authorities tell us the standoff started over a domestic dispute. Police were trying to make contact with a man who was in the house. They believe he may have fled the home on foot.

They cannot confirm if the suspect is armed. The search continues as of Thursday night.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Hernandez hits 3 HRs, Dodgers top Cubs to reach World Series

    Hernandez hits 3 HRs, Dodgers top Cubs to reach World Series

    Thursday, October 19 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-10-20 03:42:16 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-10-20 05:34:42 GMT

    The Dodgers will host the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

    The Dodgers will host the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

  • Evoking slain son, Kelly defends Trump on condolence calls

    Evoking slain son, Kelly defends Trump on condolence calls

    Thursday, October 19 2017 4:31 AM EDT2017-10-19 08:31:48 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-10-20 05:34:01 GMT

    Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.

    Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.

  • Senate backs GOP budget in step forward for tax revamp

    Senate backs GOP budget in step forward for tax revamp

    Thursday, October 19 2017 5:21 AM EDT2017-10-19 09:21:39 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 1:33 AM EDT2017-10-20 05:33:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this Oct. 17, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, announces to reporters that the Senate is moving ahead.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). In this Oct. 17, 2017, photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, announces to reporters that the Senate is moving ahead.

    Senate Republicans seem to be on cruise control to pass a $4 trillion budget plan that shelves GOP deficit concerns in favor of the party's drive to cut taxes.

    Senate Republicans seem to be on cruise control to pass a $4 trillion budget plan that shelves GOP deficit concerns in favor of the party's drive to cut taxes.

    •   
Powered by Frankly