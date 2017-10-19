End Zone Scores: 10/19

Here's Pete with your high school football scores for Week 8, Thursday night.
Plainview 18
Amarillo 42
Levelland 19
Estacado 45
Kingdom Prep 32
Ropes JV 30
Morton 34
Garden City JV 12
Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.
5600 Avenue A
Lubbock, TX. 79404
(806) 744-1414
publicfile@kcbd.com
(806) 744-1414EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.