End Zone Scores: 10/19

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Here's Pete with your high school football scores for Week 8, Thursday night.

Plainview 18
Amarillo 42

Levelland 19
Estacado 45

Kingdom Prep 32
Ropes JV 30

Morton 34
Garden City JV 12

