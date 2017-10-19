Heisman Trophy makes a stop at KCBD Studios - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Heisman Trophy makes a stop at KCBD Studios

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Pete, Christy, Abner and John pose with Heisman Trophy, Thursday, Oct. 19 (Source: KCBD Photo) Pete, Christy, Abner and John pose with Heisman Trophy, Thursday, Oct. 19 (Source: KCBD Photo)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Heisman Trophy is in Lubbock this week. It made a stop at KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Thursday night, appearing in the End Zone with Pete Christy.

McGavock Nissan has the trophy in Lubbock on its Nationwide Tour.

You can visit the dealership at 66th and Milwaukee from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday to take photos with the Heisman Trophy. It will then be at the Coronado/Monterey game at Plains Capital Park.

It will be in Raider Alley as the Red Raiders host Iowa State Saturday at 9 a.m.

The Heisman Trophy will be given to the most outstanding college football player in early December.

What an honor it was at KCBD NewsChannel 11.

