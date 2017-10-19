Spring winds followed by Fall winds through the weekend

The Dodgers will host the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday night.
Trump started the storm this week when he claimed that he alone of U.S. presidents had called the families of all slain soldiers.
Senate Republicans seem to be on cruise control to pass a $4 trillion budget plan that shelves GOP deficit concerns in favor of the party's drive to cut taxes.
The man shot five co-workers early Wednesday in Maryland, then drove to Delaware and shot an acquaintance in the head at a used car lot, police say.
The U.S. Supreme Court temporarily delayed the execution of an Alabama inmate just minutes before he was scheduled to die.
