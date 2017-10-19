Spring winds followed by Fall winds through the weekend - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Spring winds followed by Fall winds through the weekend

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Friday looks like a nice day to wrap up the week on the South Plains with some morning to mid-day showers then partly cloudy skies.

It will be warm again with highs in the mid to upper 70s in Lubbock and across the region.

That means some nice weather for area high school football games Friday night.

Saturday brings some gusty winds, 20-25 mph, a few clouds and above normal temperatures. The highs on Saturday will range from the 70s in the northern south plains to the mid 80s in the southern South Plains, from Seminole east to Snyder. Lubbock will likely see a high in the low 80s during the Tech Homecoming game.

After that game the weather will begin to change as a fast moving cold front moves into area and will lead to colder temps on Sunday. The afternoon highs will stay in the 60s to low 70s on Sunday afternoon.

