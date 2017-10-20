Vicki Perez Pays it Forward

For this week's Pay it Forward, KCBD and WesTex Federal Credit Union provided a wheelchair and walker to a woman in great need of these devices.

Vicki Perez nominated her friend Melissa Cervantez, because she's been experiencing several health issues and needed help. Vicki said she felt she needed to help Melissa after hearing she was not able to go to the fair because she did not have a wheelchair and she did not have a good walking cane to use to get around. This also causes problems when she goes to the grocery store or other places in her daily life.

With help from Bobby Neie at South Plains Medical Service, WesTex Federal Credit Union provided Melissa with a wheelchair and four-pronged cane.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif.

