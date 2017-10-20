Mike Leach rally to take place before homecoming game

The consulting firm Dolcefino Consulting will host a #PayCoachLeach rally at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the footbridge near the northwest corner of Jones AT&T Stadium.

This rally is in an effort to gain Texas Tech's attention in fulfilling what is seen as a contract obligation for payment of Leach, according to a Dolcefino news release. The firm believes Tech still owes Leach about $2 million.

Headlining the event will be Wayne Dolcefino, president of the consulting firm.

This also comes after a Thursday tweet Leach posted urging fans to meet up and rally.

"I led the Red Raiders to victory in 2009. Help me get justice from Texas Tech," Leach posted in the tweet. "This weekend, I want my supporters in Lubbock to rally for Justice."

Leach will not be in attendance of the rally because he will be coaching another game for the Washington State University Cougars, which is also the university football team he works for. Leach was fired from Tech in 2009 after allegations came out that he ordered a player to stand in a dark equipment.

