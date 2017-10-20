Options available for watching Tech game

For those who are not able to go to Jones AT&T Stadium at 11 a.m. to watch the game against Iowa State there are a few options.
People wishing to watch the game it will be shown on Fox Sports 1 which is Suddenlink 37/ 237, Directv 219, Dish 150, Xfinity 601, fiox by Verizon 83/583 and, or 652/1652.
Those who want to listen to the game it will be broadcast on 97.3-FM, Sirius XM 112 or the Tunein app.
