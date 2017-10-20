Post woman sentenced to life without parole

38-year-old Ashlee Dean has been sentenced to life without parole for capital murder.

The charge stems from a 2014 incident in which Dean's child, Alex, was killed after being shot in the head. Dean later confessed to the Garza County Sheriff's Office and said she was the one to shoot her daughter while under the influence of drugs.

This was also after a 2013 investigation into Dean by Child Protective Services. Though the CPS investigation found no reason to believe any accusations of neglect.

The jury selection for Dean's trial started last week and testimony began on Monday, according to the Associated Press. The jury was able to render its verdict on Friday afternoon.

RELATED STORY: Sheriff says mother confessed to shooting, killing daughter while on drugs

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.