Chemical leak reported near Snyder, no injuries confirmed

The carbon dioxide moving company Kinder Morgan has reported a CO2 release in Scurry County.

The leak was discovered at around 1:30 p.m. Friday and workers are currently trying to isolate the impacted pipelines, according to the Snyder Daily News. There is also a command system that has been established by first responders in the area.

There has been one potential injury reported by the company.

Nearby residents were evacuated from the area as a precautionary measure but have since been cleared to return home. An investigation has been started as to how this leak happened and the proper regulatory agencies have been notified.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.