Chemical leak reported near Snyder, no injuries confirmed

It's been a little over a week since the deadly shooting at the Texas Tech Police Department and there has been a great amount of unity on campus since it happened.
It's been a little over a week since the deadly shooting at the Texas Tech Police Department and there has been a great amount of unity on campus since it happened.
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first tax overhaul in three decades.
The carbon dioxide moving company Kinder Morgan has reported a CO2 release in Scurry County.
The carbon dioxide moving company Kinder Morgan has reported a CO2 release in Scurry County.
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.
Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.
Next year's premiums for plans sold on the health law's marketplaces are expected to increase significantly in many communities, and insurer participation is down sharply.
Next year's premiums for plans sold on the health law's marketplaces are expected to increase significantly in many communities, and insurer participation is down sharply.