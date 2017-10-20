Chemical leak reported near Snyder, no injuries confirmed - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Chemical leak reported near Snyder, no injuries confirmed

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
CO2 leaks from a pipe near Scurry County (Source: KCBD viewer video) CO2 leaks from a pipe near Scurry County (Source: KCBD viewer video)
SCURRY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The carbon dioxide moving company Kinder Morgan has reported a CO2 release in Scurry County.

The leak was discovered at around 1:30 p.m. Friday and workers are currently trying to isolate the impacted pipelines, according to the Snyder Daily News. There is also a command system that has been established by first responders in the area.

There has been one potential injury reported by the company.

Nearby residents were evacuated from the area as a precautionary measure but have since been cleared to return home. An investigation has been started as to how this leak happened and the proper regulatory agencies have been notified. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Red Raider spirit high for homecoming following deadly shooting

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-10-20 22:40:36 GMT

    It's been a little over a week since the deadly shooting at the Texas Tech Police Department and there has been a great amount of unity on campus since it happened.

    It's been a little over a week since the deadly shooting at the Texas Tech Police Department and there has been a great amount of unity on campus since it happened.

  • Trump promises tax cuts as Senate GOP paves way with budget

    Trump promises tax cuts as Senate GOP paves way with budget

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:32 AM EDT2017-10-20 10:32:15 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 6:53 PM EDT2017-10-20 22:53:04 GMT

    Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...

    Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first tax overhaul in three decades.

  • Chemical leak reported near Snyder, no injuries confirmed

    Chemical leak reported near Snyder, no injuries confirmed

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:07 PM EDT2017-10-20 22:07:31 GMT
    CO2 leaks from a pipe near Scurry County (Source: KCBD viewer video)CO2 leaks from a pipe near Scurry County (Source: KCBD viewer video)

    The carbon dioxide moving company Kinder Morgan has reported a CO2 release in Scurry County.

    The carbon dioxide moving company Kinder Morgan has reported a CO2 release in Scurry County.

    •   
Powered by Frankly