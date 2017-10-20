Red Raider spirit high for homecoming following deadly shooting - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Red Raider spirit high for homecoming following deadly shooting

By Caitlyn Nix, News Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

It's been a little over a week since the deadly shooting at the Texas Tech Police Department and there has been a great amount of unity on campus since it happened.

Now it's homecoming and the Red Raider spirit is high.

"Homecoming is always special but this year it takes on a particularly poignant meaning," Lawrence Schovanec, president of Texas Tech, said.

The Texas Tech campus has shown a great deal of support ever since the tragic shooting, but there was a special kind of excitement in the air at the Rowdy Raider Rally Friday afternoon.

Schovanec said he has seen a special kind of excitement from students at all the homecoming events.

"I felt it at events last night, I think you're going to sense it today during parade and pep rally," Schovanec said. 

In light of these events, what better way than to showcase the Red Raider family than at homecoming.

"It's a bittersweet time for us, but I think it only strengthens that sense of Texas Tech family," Schovanec said.

