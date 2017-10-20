Multiple departments responding to Levelland hay fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Multiple departments responding to Levelland hay fire

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
A firetruck sprays water at a burning bale of hay (Source: Levelland Fire Department, Facebook) A firetruck sprays water at a burning bale of hay (Source: Levelland Fire Department, Facebook)
LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) -

The Levelland, Smyer, Anton and West Carlisle fire departments are at the scene of a hay fire near Highway 168 and Elk Road near Levelland.

At this moment there are no injuries reported at the scene, according to the Levelland Fire Department's Facebook page. However, because of the amount of hay and the intensity of the blaze crews could be battling the fire well into the evening hours.

At this point in time there has not been determined a cause for the fire.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

