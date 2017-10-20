End Zone Scores: 10/20 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

End Zone Scores: 10/20

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic) End Zone Logo 2017 (Source: KCBD Graphic)

Here is Pete with all of your Friday night football scores: 

Lubbock Cooper        
Abilene Cooper         

Holy Cross 0    
All Saints  48     

Monterey        
Coronado         

Amherst        
Cotton Center         

Clarendon        
Crosbyton         

Perryton        
Denver City         

Spearman        
Dimmitt         

New Deal        
Floydada         

San Angelo Central        
Frenship         

Dawson        
Grady         

Sundown        
Hale Center         

Seagraves        
Hamlin         

Coahoma        
Idalou         

O'Donnell        
Ira         

Borden County        
Klondike         

Lubbock High        
Lake View         

Friona        
Littlefield         

Memphis        
Lockney         

Sands        
Loop         

Sacred Heart        
Lubbock Christian         

Valley        
Lubbock Titans         

River Road        
Muleshoe         

Abernathy        
Olton         

FW THESA        
Paducah         

Spur        
Petersburg         

Wellington        
Ralls         

Tahoka        
Roby         

Plains        
Roscoe         

Lamesa        
Seminole         

Slaton        
Shallowater         

Farwell        
Smyer         

Bovina        
SpringLake-Earth         

Post        
Stamford         

Roosevelt        
Stanton         

FW Christian        
Trinity Christian         

Childress        
Tulia         

Plainview Christian        
WF Notre Dame         

Lazbuddie        
Whitharral

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Trump promises tax cuts as Senate GOP paves way with budget

    Trump promises tax cuts as Senate GOP paves way with budget

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:32 AM EDT2017-10-20 10:32:15 GMT
    Friday, October 20 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-10-21 01:52:37 GMT

    Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first...

    Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first tax overhaul in three decades.

  • Prior police reports detail Hollis Daniels legal interactions

    Prior police reports detail Hollis Daniels legal interactions

    Friday, October 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-10-21 01:35:30 GMT
    (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)(Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)

    Police reports filed with the Texas Tech Police Department detail some of the previous interactions Hollis Daniel's had with law enforcement officials before he allegedly shot and killed Officer Floyd East Jr.

    Police reports filed with the Texas Tech Police Department detail some of the previous interactions Hollis Daniel's had with law enforcement officials before he allegedly shot and killed Officer Floyd East Jr.

  • Red Raider spirit high for homecoming following deadly shooting

    Friday, October 20 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-10-20 23:29:31 GMT
    Source: KCBD videoSource: KCBD video

    It's been a little over a week since the deadly shooting at the Texas Tech Police Department and there has been a great amount of unity on campus since it happened.

    It's been a little over a week since the deadly shooting at the Texas Tech Police Department and there has been a great amount of unity on campus since it happened.

    •   
Powered by Frankly