Prior police reports detail Hollis Daniels legal interactions - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Prior police reports detail Hollis Daniels legal interactions

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Documents from the Texas Tech Police Department obtained by the KCBD’s Investigates Team detail some of the previous interactions Hollis Daniels’ had with law enforcement officials before he allegedly shot and killed Office Floyd East, Jr.

The police reports dates range from September of 2016 to early October of 2017. Here are what the reports state:

  • Sept. 23, 2016: Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia in the Z-4 parking lot, located at 1704 Hartford Ave. 
  • Oct. 15, 2016: Consumption of Alcohol by a minor inside of Weymouth Hall, located at 3111 18th St, room 208.
  • Feb. 4: Possession of drug paraphernalia in the Z-4 parking lot, located at 1704 Hartford Ave.

The final report was submitted on Oct. 9, however, it appears incomplete. KCBD NewsChannel 11 now knows police were asked to search Hollis' room in Talkington Hall after gunshots were reported. 

