One hospitalized after Peppertree apartments altercation

Environmental pollutants are killing at least 9 million people, a toll exceeding that of war, smoking, hunger or natural disasters.
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.
Next year's premiums for plans sold on the health law's marketplaces are expected to increase significantly in many communities, and insurer participation is down sharply.
Republicans must shift their focus to enacting President Donald Trump's sweeping tax plan, a far heavier lift than the $4 trillion budget plan they've muscled through the Senate to lay the groundwork for the first tax overhaul in three decades.
At around 8 p.m. Friday the Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls of gunshots in the area of 11th Street and Bangor Avenue, near the Peppetree Apartments.
