One hospitalized after Peppertree apartments altercation - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

One hospitalized after Peppertree apartments altercation

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Peppertree Inn (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Peppertree Inn (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

At around 8 p.m. Friday the Lubbock Police Department received multiple calls of gunshots in the area of 11th Street and Bangor Avenue, near the Peppetree Inn Apartments.

Upon arrival police were able to find one male victim who was either shot or stabbed, according to LPD. That person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries which may possibly be life-threatening. 

LPD had to call in the Person Crime Unit with homicide investigators on scene. As of now it appears the male victim got into some type of altercation three suspects. The department is currently trying to find out more information on those suspects. 

A K-9 unit and Department of Public Safety helicopter were also called in to assist in the investigation. 

At the moment there is no indication as to what led to the altercation, and it may be the victim did not live at the apartment complex. Those who live around the area or know anything that can possibly give the investigators any suspect descriptions or recounts are urged to call LPD's crimeline at 806-741-1000.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

