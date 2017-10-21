Severe storms east tonight, colder Saturday night

Low clouds start the day off across the local area. It will be humid with areas of fog and drizzle possible through mid-morning. Later today, a dryline will track across the area. This may trigger a few showers and thunderstorms across the area later this afternoon and this evening. A Pacific cold front will also move across the region towards sunset. The dryline and cold front will pose a risk for severe thunderstorms east of Lubbock later today and tonight. Areas near Matador, Spur, Dickens, Jayton, Snyder, Paducah and Guthrie could see a few severe storms later today and tonight. Hail and strong wind gusts are the primary risk. Isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out across the extreme eastern portion of the viewing area later today and tonight.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

It will be breezy and colder with overnight lows in the 30's northwest and 40's for the immediate Lubbock area. Skies clear out as dry air moves across the region.

SUNDAY:

Sunny and terrific! Highs in the upper 60's to lower 70's with north winds and low humidity. Winds should cooperate too.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the middle to upper 70's.

COLD FRONT MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY:

Another healthy cold front tracks across the area late Monday night with highs in the 60's Tuesday. This front should be dry.

STRONG COLD FRONT THURSDAY/FRIDAY:

Models are showing the strongest cold front of the season Thursday night and Friday. This front could bring a variety of weather across the local viewing area. Most notably, we can expect colder highs in the 40's/50's based on today's model runs. This has been the case since yesterday, so good agreement exists on colder weather. Exact temperatures remain to be seen. The European model is still showing wintry precipitation possibilities northwest of Lubbock towards Muleshoe and across the Texas Panhandle. The American model is not showing this scenario, but is leaning colder as of Saturday morning's model runs. It remains chilly through the weekend with no precipitation expected next weekend at the moment.

