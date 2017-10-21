Texas Tech downed by Iowa State on homecoming, 31-13

The Red Raiders faced an Iowa State team who was hungry for another road win, after upsetting Oklahoma in Norman two weeks ago.

It was homecoming for Texas Tech (4-3, 1-2 Big 12) who was trying to bounce back as Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) rode a two-game winning streak.

Texas Tech turned Justus Parker's interception into 6 with Desmond Nisby's 4-yard rushing touchdown, but the PAT was no good, 6-0.

Later in the first quarter, the Cyclones got its first lead of the ballgame when Kyle Kempt connected with Allen Lazard on the 13-yard score and PAT was good 7-6.

Iowa State forced a fumble and turned it into 3 after a 22-yard field goal by Garrett Owens, 10-6.

But back to back fumbles by Texas Tech and the Cyclones stretched the lead to 17-6 after Kempt to Matthew Eaton on the 4-yard touchdown.

However, the Red Raiders march down the field but were not able to get into the end zone and Tech's special teams kept struggling as freshman Matthew Cluck misses 35-yard field goal, the score ramained 10-6.

Iowa State added to their lead before the half as Kempt hooked up with Eaton for another touchdown, Cyclones led 24-6 at halftime.

Red Raiders scored in the third with Nic Shimonek's 2-yard touchdown run topped off by Michael Barden's PAT making it 24-13 with 5:31 in the third quarter, but that's the last time Texas Tech got on the scoreboard.

ISU closed the door after a 61-yard pick six by Marcel Spears with a one-handed interception on Shimonek.

Next up, Texas Tech heads to Norman to face No.9 Oklahoma with a 7 p.m. kick-off.

