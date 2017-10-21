Tech honors Major Troy Gilbert during halftime ceremony

Though he was buried in Arlington National Cemetery in December the legacy of Air Force Major Troy Gilbert was highlighted during a halftime ceremony on Saturday.

As part of the Texas Tech Homecoming Game the university honored Gilbert and his family by presenting a flag. Gilbert, who died in November of 2006 near Baghdad, was featured in a Time Magazine article in December.

It was his help in the battle against al Qaeda-linked terrorist that saved the lives of some of the soldiers who fought around him. Gilbert and his wife, Ginger Gilbert Ravella, both graduated from Texas Tech in 1993 after graduation.

He spent 12 years in the Air Force before his death and left behind six children.

