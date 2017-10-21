TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of 19th Street blocked off after crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of 19th Street blocked off after crash

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
A car is on its side and a Tech PD vehicle is damaged after a wreck near 19th St and Flint Ave. (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) A car is on its side and a Tech PD vehicle is damaged after a wreck near 19th St and Flint Ave. (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A crash on 19th Street and Flint Avenue has blocked off west-bound traffic and rerouting it to Boston Avenue.

The crash appears to be between an SUV and a Texas Tech Police Department vehicle. It is reported a female driver was in a Cadillac SUV, driving south on Flint, when a male officer was heading west on 19th. Both vehicles hit each other at the intersection.

The drivers were taken to a Lubbock hospital with moderate injuries. 

Both the Lubbock Police Department and Lubbock Fire Department are on scene directing traffic. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

