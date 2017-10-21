Blimp ride fantasy becomes reality for area boy

KCBD NewsChannel 11 recently told you about a 7 year-old Lubbock boy who is fascinated with Blimps.

Andrew Ferris wrote a letter to Goodyear and got surprised with a blimp ride when the Goodyear blimp was in Lubbock. On Saturday, his high-flying dream came true.

Andrew, along with mom, dad, and little brother and sister got to take a ride in the Goodyear blimp. He has studied blimps for more than a year and he knew exactly how the whole thing worked.

"The helium makes it float when the cone is not connected it just starts floating up because of the helium," Andrew said.

Weather was a slight problem during the flight but that didn't phase this adrenaline junkie. In fact, that was his favorite part.

After the flight, he even got a lesson on how to the fly blimp by the pilot. He even said becoming a pilot may be in his future.

The flight was a once in a lifetime experience that will mean so much to Andrew and his family for a very long time.

