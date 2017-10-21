Blimp ride fantasy becomes reality for area boy - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Blimp ride fantasy becomes reality for area boy

By Caitlyn Nix, News Reporter
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

KCBD NewsChannel 11 recently told you about a 7 year-old Lubbock boy who is fascinated with Blimps.

Andrew Ferris wrote a letter to Goodyear and got surprised with a blimp ride when the Goodyear blimp was in Lubbock. On Saturday, his high-flying dream came true. 

Andrew, along with mom, dad, and little brother and sister got to take a ride in the Goodyear blimp. He has studied blimps for more than a year and he knew exactly how the whole thing worked.

"The helium makes it float when the cone is not connected it just starts floating up because of the helium," Andrew said.

Weather was a slight problem during the flight but that didn't phase this adrenaline junkie. In fact, that was his favorite part. 

After the flight, he even got a lesson on how to the fly blimp by the pilot. He even said becoming a pilot may be in his future. 

The flight was a once in a lifetime experience that will mean so much to Andrew and his family for a very long time.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert

    Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert

    Saturday, October 21 2017 9:42 AM EDT2017-10-21 13:42:51 GMT
    Sunday, October 22 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-10-22 15:03:35 GMT

    All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending a concert Saturday night in a Texas college town, raising money for hurricane relief.

    All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending a concert Saturday night in a Texas college town, raising money for hurricane relief.

  • Fox renewed O'Reilly contract despite knowing of allegations

    Fox renewed O'Reilly contract despite knowing of allegations

    Saturday, October 21 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-10-21 20:43:05 GMT
    Sunday, October 22 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-10-22 15:03:31 GMT

    Fox knew of sexual harassment allegations against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed host's contract in February months before ousting him.

    Fox knew of sexual harassment allegations against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed host's contract in February months before ousting him.

  • Astros reach World Series, top Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of ALCS

    Astros reach World Series, top Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of ALCS

    Saturday, October 21 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-10-22 03:44:02 GMT
    Sunday, October 22 2017 10:55 AM EDT2017-10-22 14:55:38 GMT

    Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL...

    Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.

    •   
Powered by Frankly