Cold front dropping temps Saturday night

A cold front is tracking across the area this evening and will clear the viewing area before midnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible southeast of Lubbock towards Snyder, Jayton, Gail and Post.

This activity will move east overnight tonight and dry air will invade the entire South Plains by daybreak. Skies will clear with colder overnight lows in the 30's and 40's. Winds gradually taper off towards daybreak.

Sunday brings sunshine and dry air. Weather conditions look terrific. High temperatures climb into the upper 60's and lower 70's across most of the viewing area. North winds become southwest during the day.

It will remain clear and cold Sunday night with low temperatures in the 30's and 40's again.

Monday should be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70's to lower 80's. Another cold front tracks across the area Monday night dropping highs into the 60's and lower 70's Tuesday.

LATE WEEK COLD FRONT:

Models are showing a strong cold front Thursday or Friday. This front could bring the coldest air of the season to our area Friday.

European models are still showing a slight chance of wintry precipitation towards Muleshoe Friday morning. Colder highs in the 40's/50's are expected Friday and Saturday.

Freezing temperatures are possible across portions of our viewing area Friday and Saturday, but temperatures could still change quite a bit before models come into full agreement.

