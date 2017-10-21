Car drives into home near Tech Terrace

Emergency officials analyze a car that ran into a house near 26th Street and University Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)

The Lubbock Police Department is reporting on a call that a vehicle ran into a house near the 2500 block of 26th Street.

As of now there are no clear details as to what has happened in the area. However, south-bound traffic driving on University is being rerouted.

