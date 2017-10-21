Car drives into home near Tech Terrace - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Car drives into home near Tech Terrace

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Emergency officials analyze a car that ran into a house near 26th Street and University Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) Emergency officials analyze a car that ran into a house near 26th Street and University Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
A tow truck extracts a truck from a house near 26th and University Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD) A tow truck extracts a truck from a house near 26th and University Avenue (Source: Eli Fierro, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Police Department is reporting on a call that a vehicle ran into a house near the 2500 block of 26th Street.

As of now there are no clear details as to what has happened in the area. However, south-bound traffic driving on University is being rerouted. 

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

