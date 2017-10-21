Car drives into home near Tech Terrace

All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending a concert Saturday night in a Texas college town, raising money for hurricane relief.
All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending a concert Saturday night in a Texas college town, raising money for hurricane relief.
Fox knew of sexual harassment allegations against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed host's contract in February months before ousting him.
Fox knew of sexual harassment allegations against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed host's contract in February months before ousting him.
Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL...
Charlie Morton and Lance McCullers combined for a three-hitter, Jose Altuve and Evan Gattis homered and the Houston Astros reached the World Series, blanking the New York Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of the AL Championship Series.
Mourners are expected to pack the funeral of a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.
Mourners are expected to pack the funeral of a U.S. soldier whose combat death in Africa led to a political fight between President Donald Trump and a Florida congresswoman.
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.
A Los Angeles judge has tossed out a $417 million jury award to a woman who claimed she developed ovarian cancer by using Johnson & Johnson baby powder for feminine hygiene.