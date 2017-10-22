Early voting time, dates, locations for constitutional amendments, special elections

An election judge in south Texas tests a voting machine for accuracy after the end of voting hours on Oct. 26, 2016. (Source: Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune)

The Lubbock County Office of Elections has released a list of early voting times, dates and locations for constitutional amendments.

Voting will be allowed from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3 for both constitutional amendments and special elections, according to the elections office.

The main polling location will be in the Lubbock County Elections Office, located at 1308 Crickets Ave. Some of the other locations include: United Supermarkets locations, Texas Tech Student Recreation Center, Slaton ISD Administration Office, the Roosevelt Clubhouse, Casey Administration Building and Terra Vista Middle School.

Attached to the story are the times those locations are open and available. The actual final election day will be Nov. 7.

As of Monday at around 4:30 p.m. there were about 286 people who checked in at polling sites.

