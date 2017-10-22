Texans approve constitutional amendments, Lubbock County voters approve Frenship, Southland ISD proposals

Voters in the district for Frenship ISD approved a proposal that would allow them to shift 2 cents of their tax rate from debt service to maintenance and operation. The proposal passed 73.22 to 26.78 percent.

Voters in the district for Southland ISD approved a proposed tax increase of 0.17824 per $100 valuation. This proposal passed 93.94 to 6.06 percent.

You can see local results at www.votelubbock.org.

Texas went to the polls on Tuesday to consider a variety of amendments to the Texas State Constitution. The Associated Press reports that all seven amendments have passed. Lubbock County voters showed support for all seven proposals.

Proposition 1 would provide a property tax exemption to partially-disabled veterans or their surviving spouses if the veterans home was donated by a charity for less than market value.

Proposition 2 would lower the cap on fees to receive a home equity loan from 3 percent to 2 percent of the principal loan. It would also allow farmers and ranchers to take home equity loans.

Proposition 3 deals with what’s called the “holdover provision” it would make an exception to the requirement that officials serve until their successors are qualified.

Proposition 4 would require courts to inform the state attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state law.

Proposition 5 would expand the definition of professional sports teams charitable foundations from just teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros to also include minor league teams.

Proposition 6 would allow property tax exemption for the surviving spouses of police officers, firefighters, and other first responders killed in the line of duty.

Proposition 7 would allow financial institutions to conduct raffles to promote savings.

