Voting locations for constitutional amendments, special election Nov. 7

An election judge in south Texas tests a voting machine for accuracy after the end of voting hours on Oct. 26, 2016. (Source: Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune) An election judge in south Texas tests a voting machine for accuracy after the end of voting hours on Oct. 26, 2016. (Source: Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, as Lubbock goes to the polls to consider a variety of amendments to the Texas State Constitution.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here's a list of voting locations for Nov. 7:

Get more details at www.votelubbock.org.

The main polling location will be in the Lubbock County Elections Office, located at 1308 Crickets Ave. Some of the other locations include: United Supermarkets locations, Texas Tech Student Recreation Center, Slaton ISD Administration Office, the Roosevelt Clubhouse, Casey Administration Building and Terra Vista Middle School.

Proposition 1 would provide a property tax exemption to partially-disabled veterans or their surviving spouses if the veterans home was donated by a charity for less than market value.

Proposition 2 would lower the cap on fees to receive a home equity loan from 3 percent to 2 percent of the principal loan. It would also allow farmers and ranchers to take home equity loans.

Proposition 3 deals with what’s called the “holdover provision” it would make an exception to the requirement that officials serve until their successors are qualified.

Proposition 4 would require courts to inform the state attorney general of a challenge to the constitutionality of a state law.

Proposition 5 would expand the definition of professional sports teams charitable foundations from just teams like the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros to also include minor league teams.

Proposition 6 would allow property tax exemption for the surviving spouses of police officers, firefighters, and other first responders killed in the line of duty.

Proposition 7 would allow financial institutions to conduct raffles to promote savings.

