Work to begin on Texas Tech Parkway

Construction is set to begin on the Texas Tech Parkway (Source: Google Maps)

A $2.62 million project will begin Monday to rebuild crosswalks near the Texas Tech Parkway.

The Texas Department of Transportation will close various parts of the Tech parkway mainlines from Indiana Avenue to north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to a TxDOT news release. Crews will demolish and then rebuild the crosswalks along this path.

Both directions will be impacted and one to two lanes will be closed for most of the time construction is going on. This work is expected to last about six weeks.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes or possibly avoid the area while construction is underway.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.