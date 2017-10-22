End Zone Team of the Week: Trinity Christian Lions

The Trinity Christian Lions are the End Zone Team of the Week. They beat a 6-1 Fort Worth Calvary Christian team in Levelland Friday 36-22 to move to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in District.

Super impressive considering in the last 3 years combined, the Lions won 4 games. Abel Rodriguez is the new Head Coach, moving up from being the Defensive Coordinator.

He and the Lions came in studio to talk about their super start that includes wins over Sudan and Lockney.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.