Justin Timberlake announces he will headline Superbowl LII

The National Football League has announced Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show on Feb. 4.

The announcement was made at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to NFL.com. This year's Super Bowl will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will also broadcast the Super Bowl.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.