Justin Timberlake announces he will headline Superbowl LII

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The National Football League has announced Justin Timberlake will headline the Super Bowl LII halftime show on Feb. 4.

The announcement was made at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, according to NFL.com. This year's Super Bowl will take place at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota. 

