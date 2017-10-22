Monday student holiday for LISD students - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Monday student holiday for LISD students

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Students within the Lubbock School District will be on a holiday break Monday.

Meanwhile, LISD staff will attend professional development meetings, according to a news release. Progress reports will be sent home on Thursday, but parents can monitor students grades and attendance on the LISD online gradebook

