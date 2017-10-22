I Beat Pete: Tire Bowling - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

I Beat Pete: Tire Bowling

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
I Beat Pete: Tire Bowling (Source: Pete Christy, KCBD) I Beat Pete: Tire Bowling (Source: Pete Christy, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This week we headed out to McWhorter Tire where they are celebrating their 75th anniversary.

That’s why the Good Year Blimp was flying over the Texas Tech game Saturday and all over Lubbock Sunday.

We would roll a small tire at bowling pins and play 10 frames just like regular bowling.

Check out the challenge and if you have a sport or game or event you want to promote with a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com

