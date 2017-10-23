Police identify woman arrested, accused of shooting 60-year-old man Monday morning

Lubbock Police are on the scene of a Monday morning shooting that happened in the 3200 block of 68th Street.

Around 8:20 a.m. on Monday, Lubbock Police officers were called to the house in reference to a domestic disturbance and a shooting that had just occurred.

When officers arrived they found a 60-year-old man had been shot in the arm by a woman. The man had locked himself inside the bathroom until police arrived, and made his way outside to the driveway.

Officers secured the area, found the crime scene, but no one else was inside the home. The searched the surrounding area found a female suspect walking back into the backyard from the alley.

The woman has been identified as 33-year-old Hayley Lynn Williams of Levelland.

The female was taken into custody and will be booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. The male victim was taken to Covenant Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Williams is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

