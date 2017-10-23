First Alert Forecast: Wintry showers, possible freeze

The first of two cold fronts this week will pass through the South Plains this afternoon and evening. This afternoon dry, gusty, warm, with temperatures in the 70s. Behind the front, tonight, skies will be fair, winds will become light, very chilly to a bit cold.

Tuesday afternoon, while cool with highs in the 60s, will be pleasant with light winds and sunny skies. After another chilly to cold start Wednesday, temperatures will warm.

The second cold front arrives Thursday. It will be the strongest - with the coldest air behind it - of the season to date. Also behind the front, a slight chance of light wintry showers, generally Friday from near midnight to near Noon. I am stressing that IF we see any showers, they will be LIGHT, so I do not expect any accumulation on roadways. IF there is precipitation, Lubbock MAY see a wintry mix. Again, very light with no accumulation on area roads. The northwestern viewing area MAY see snow or flurries. Again, very light with no accumulation on roads.

I'm expecting a widespread freeze which might damage or kill tender vegetation across the Caprock Friday night - Saturday morning. This may affect Lubbock. A hard freeze, which would kill cold-sensitive vegetation, appears likely for the typically colder northwestern viewing area.

This is the 236th day since Lubbock's last freeze (March 2). The record number of freeze-less days is 242 days (2015 and 1963). The average is 204 days. The average date of Lubbock's first freeze of Fall is October 31, eight days from today.

Time may be running out to enter KCBD's First Freeze Contest. Entries must be received three days prior to the freeze to qualify!

