Early voting begins for Frenship ISD tax ratification election

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce held a joint news conference with Frenship PAC in support of the Frenship ISD Tax Ratification Elections.

The November 7 election will ask voters to decide whether the district can shift two cents from the Debt Service tax rate to the Maintenance and Operations tax rate. The shift will not increase the overall tax rate but will allow Frenship ISD to leverage additional state funds, bringing more than $1.2 million in additional funding to Frenship ISD's operating budget.

Officials say these funds will be used for instructional expansions, including expansion of Full-day Pre-K at all elementary campuses; enhancements in Career & Technology programs, purchase of additional student technology devices, additional instructional resources for students and enhancement of learning management platforms.

Frenship ISD's current $1.49 tax rate is allocated at 45 cents for debt service and $1.04 for M&O. If the new tax structure is approved, 43 cents will be allocated for debt service and $1.06 for M&O.

