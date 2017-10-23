Applications being accepted for the 2017 Salvation Army Angel Tree

The Salvation Army of Lubbock will be accepting applications for the Angel Tree Program starting on October 23, 2017. This program serves children from birth through 12 years of age with a complete Christmas, including clothing, shoes, and toys free of charge.

Application Dates:

Monday, October 23rd 9 am - 2 pm

Tuesday, October 24th 9 am - 2 pm, 5 pm - 8 pm

Thursday, October 26th 9 am - 2 pm, 5 pm - 8 pm

Friday, October 27th 9 am - 2 pm

Location:

The Salvation Army

1111 16th Street

Lubbock, TX 79407

Necessary Documentation:

Valid Texas Photo ID

Social security cards for everyone in the household

Proof of residence: Current lease, utility bill (Aug./Sept. 2017)

Proof of need: Section 9 or HUD lease document, Medicaid eligibility letter, or income statements

Birth Certificates for all children registered

Official custody documents if applicants are not biological children

Children's shirt, jacket, pants, and shoe size

Children's Christmas toy wish list

For questions about the program or registration, please contact The Salvation Army at 806-765-9434.

